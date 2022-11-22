Units responding for investigation in Bristol

Nov 22nd, 2022
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 7:53 a.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue units are responding to the 18400 block of 83rd Street in Bristol for an investigation.

Per dispatch: Caller reporting a smell of natural gas outside in this area.

