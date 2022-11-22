Units responding for gas leak in Bristol

At about 8:50 a.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue units are responding to a report of a gas line break in the 8500 block of 198th Avenue in Bristol.
UPDATE 8:52 a.m. — Bristol command reports evacuation underway.
Western Kenosha County's news source
At about 8:50 a.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue units are responding to a report of a gas line break in the 8500 block of 198th Avenue in Bristol.
UPDATE 8:52 a.m. — Bristol command reports evacuation underway.
Posted in: Uncategorized.
Comments are closed.
© 2022 West of the I | Powered by WordPress