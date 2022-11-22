Units responding for gas leak in Bristol

Nov 22nd, 2022
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 8:50 a.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue units are responding to a report of a gas line break in the 8500 block of 198th Avenue in Bristol.

UPDATE 8:52 a.m. — Bristol command reports evacuation underway.

