Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

Ar about 11:45 a.m. Bristol Fire and Rescue and Newport Fire Protection District units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to the 9000 block of I-94 for a report of a crash.

Per dispatch: Crash may be on on ramp for I-94 from Hoghway C.

UPDATE 11:50 a.m. — Bristol command reports moderate damage to vehicle. All occupants appear to be out of vehicles.