Highway Q to close Tuesday for paving

From Kenosha County Division of Highways:

Kenosha County Highway Q (104th Street) is set to be closed between 122nd Avenue and Highway MB (152nd Avenue) on Tuesday, Nov. 22.

This closure, expected to last approximately one day, is to allow crews to perform asphalt paving and pavement markings in the area around the newly reconstructed intersection with Highway U (136th Avenue). Highway U will remain open to north-south traffic during the closure.

Drivers are encouraged to detour around the closure via 122nd Avenue (the I-94 West Frontage Road), Highway C (Wilmot Road) and Highway MB (160th Avenue).

This work is weather-dependent and is subject to change.

A project brief that includes a map of the work area and detour route is available here.