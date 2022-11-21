A word from our sponsors: KCHC’s Silver Lake Clinic has expanded hours for medical, dental and behavioral services

Santa in a Shoebox kicks off its 14th year RACINE — Santa in a Shoebox is back for another year of spreading joy this holiday season. Now in its 14th year, this non-profit is not only 100% community-driven, but it is also completely, fully volunteer-coordinated. Javier's Cuisine is one of two official drop-off locations for the organization. – Santa in a Shoebox kicked off […] Loren Lamoreaux

Winter HarborMarket kicks off Nov. 5 at the Kenosha Union Club KENOSHA — The Kenosha Winter HarborMarket is moving indoors for the winter season. They'll kick off being indoors at the Kenosha Union Club, 3030 39th Ave., on Nov 5. The local market will operate every Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. through April 29, except Dec. 17, 24 and 31. The Winter HaborMarket features […] Emma Widmar

Gateway presents free haircut event supporting student veterans Nov. 17 RACINE AND KENOSHA — Gateway Technical College’s Barber and Cosmetology program's annual cut-a-thon event is set for Thursday, Nov. 17 at three locations. Gateway's Barber & Cosmetology program gives back Students and program alumni will participate in this year’s event which benefits the Gateway Student Veterans Club. Haircuts will be available from 8 a.m. to […] Paul Holley

Operation Green Light: honoring veterans in Kenosha County begins Nov. 7 KENOSHA — Beginning Nov. 7, Kenosha County will honor veterans by illuminating government buildings for one week during the evenings in green as part of Operation Green Light for Veterans. Operation Green Light for Veterans is a nationwide effort spearheaded by the National Association of Counties and the National Association of County Veterans Service Officers. […] Loren Lamoreaux