Agenda: Twin Lakes Village Board regular meeting Nov. 21, 2022

The Twin Lakes VIllage Board is scheduled to hold a regular board meeting Monday. starting at 6:30 p.m. at Village Hall.
Among the agenda items are:
- Actions related to the consideration and approval of the 2023 Village Budget including establishing the tax levy: a. Public Hearing on the 2023 Village Budget; b. Consideration of the motion to approve Resolution R2022-11-1 adopting the 2023 Village Budget as amended; c. Consideration of a motion to approve Resolution R2022-11-2 approving the 2022/2023 mill rate and levy; d. Consideration of a motion to approve the Official Wage Schedule effective January 1, 2023 to reflect budgeted pay adjustments. (Note: A report on the budget and levy is available here.)
- Consideration of a motion to approve a quote from Western Culvert & Supply for culvert work on Richmond Park Drive and Howden Avenue in the amount of $12,011.20.
- Consideration of a motion to approve Pay Request #4 from Asphalt Contractors for the 2022 Road Project in the amount of $156,082.32
- Consideration of a motion to approve Pay Request #16 from JJ Henderson for $537,180.56′
- Discussion and possible action regarding an invoice from Martelle Water Treatment in the amount of $5,748.75.