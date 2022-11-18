Deputies respond to numerous weather related crashes Thursday

From the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department:
On November 17th, 2022 Kenosha County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the following weather and traffic-related calls from 5:00 PM through Midnight:
— 1 crash with injury
— 11 property-damage crashes
— 5 assist motorists
At this time there are no road closures in Kenosha County due to the storm. Our deputies were able to keep up with the calls for service and did an excellent job serving the people of Kenosha County. The roadways were dangerous, and we are thankful that none of the accidents involved life-threatening injuries