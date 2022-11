Photo by Colin Jaccino via stok.xchng

The Swingin’ Into Fall ’22 concert featuring Jazz Central will take place Monday, Nov. 21 at 7 p.m. at Bristol School in the large gym.

The change from the typical venue is due to ongoing construction and schedule conflicts at Central High School, said Adam Scheele, Central band director.

The Central High School group will be performing the music of: Miles Davis, Sonny Rollins, Benny Carter, Count Basie Orchestra, and more.

The concert is free and open to the public.