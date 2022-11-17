A word from our sponsors: Westosha Head Start seeking preschool teacher & assistant teacher

Note: This is a paid announcement from Westosha Head Start — DH

Westosha Head Start has immediate opening for two postions:

Long term substitute preschool teacher — Head Start is looking for a long-term substitute teacher until the end of the school year with potential for continued employment The qualified applicant should have a BA in Early Childhood Education or a related field. Rate of pay is $200 per day.

Long term substitute assistant teacher — Head Start has immediate openings for assistant teachers. The qualified candidate would have a CDA, Introduction to Child Care, an AA in Early Childhood or experience working with young children. Pay range is $95-$125 per day based on qualifications.

Interested applicants should call Ann at 262-862-6168 or email ANN.BEAM@CESA2.ORG.