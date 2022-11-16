Units responding for crash in Twin Lakes

At about 8:56 a.m., Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue units and a Twin Lakes Police officer are responding for a crash in the 500 block of Sunset Road in Twin Lakes.
Per dispatch: This is being reported as a single vehicle that has struck a tree.
Western Kenosha County's news source
