Units responding for crash in Twin Lakes

Nov 16th, 2022
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 8:56 a.m., Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue units and a Twin Lakes Police officer are responding for a crash in the 500 block of Sunset Road in Twin Lakes.

Per dispatch: This is being reported as a single vehicle that has struck a tree.

