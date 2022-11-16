Highway Q to close Thursday for paving

From the Kenosha County Division of Highways:

Kenosha County Highway Q (104th Street) is scheduled to be closed in both directions between 122nd Avenue and Highway MB (152nd Avenue) for approximately two days beginning this Thursday, Nov. 17.

This is to allow for crews to perform asphalt paving and pavement marking work in the area near the newly rebuilt intersection of highways Q and U (136th Avenue). Highway U will remain open to through traffic while the Highway Q work occurs.

Drivers are encouraged to detour around the closure via 122nd Avenue (the I-94 West Frontage Road), Highway C (Wilmot Road) and Highway MB.

This work is weather-dependent and is subject to change.

A project brief including a map of the closure area and detour route is available here.