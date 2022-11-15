Units responding for crash in Bristol

Nov 15th, 2022
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 5:48 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a crash at Highways C and U in Bristol.

Per dispatch: Two vehicles involved. One may be in the roadside ditch.

