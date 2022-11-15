Units responding for crash in Bristol

Nov 15th, 2022
by Darren Hillock.
At about 2:55 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to the 12500 block of Highway U in Bristol for a crash.

Per dispatch: Single vehicle off the road and has struck a tree.

