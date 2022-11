Snow started falling at about 6 a.m. — right on schedule — in Western Kenosha County Tuesday.

The latest, local National Weather Service forecast calls for 1 to 2 inches of snow accumulation Tuesday and another inch possible Tuesday night. Wednesday could add another half inch.

As of about 7 a.m., roads seem mostly wet with little snow accumulation.

After the snow it’s going to get cold with single digit wind chill values over the weekend.

Brrrrrrrrrr.