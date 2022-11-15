Deaths Nov. 15, 2022: Julie Ann Domek, Sandra June Burritt, Lawrence Uhlenhake, Bethann Cardoni-Kampert (Solinski)

This post sponsored by Westosha Floral.
The following deaths of local residents and those with local connections are being reported by funeral homes today. Click on name to see obituary/service information:
Julie Ann Domek, 52, of Twin Lakes, died Nov. 12, 2022.
Sandra June Burritt, 60, of Burlington and formerly of Antioch, Ill., and Trevor, died July 9, 2022.
Lawrence “Larry” Uhlenhake, 92, of Sturtevant, died Nov. 12, 2022.
Bethann Cardoni-Kampert (Solinski), 61, of Bristol, died Nov. 10, 2022.
Note: This post sponsored by Westosha Floral. — DH