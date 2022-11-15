Agenda: Paddock Lake Village Board meeting Nov. 16, 2022

Nov 15th, 2022
by Darren Hillock.

The Paddock Lake Village Board is scheduled to hold a meeting Wednesday, starting at 7 p.m. at Village Hall (Municipal Building) .

Among the agenda items are:

  • Public Hearing for the 2023 General Fund Budget & 2023 Capital Improvement Fund.Comments
  • Motion – 2023 General Fund Budget/tax levy
  • Motion – 2023 Capital Improvement Fund Budget.
  • Motion – 2023 Sewer Operations Budget
  • Motion – 2023 Water Operations budget
  • Motion – to authorize staff to pay Wanasek Corporation in the amount of $71,428.68 as partial pay request for the 2022 Village Plaza water main extension project.
  • Authorize village staff to pay Wanasek Corp for R/W ditch line improvements. With a cost not to exceed $8,952.63

The full agenda is available here.

