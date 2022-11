The Brighton School District #1 board is scheduled to hold a meeting Wednesday, starting at 6:30 p.m. in the school library.

Among the agenda items are:

Boys B Team Basketball Coach approval.

Adjourn into Executive Session per Wisconsin Statutes 19.85 (1) (c) to discuss the employment status, compensation, and benefits for specific employees. The Board may possibly act on discussion items and reconvene into Open Session.

The full agenda is available here.