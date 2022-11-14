Unuts responding for struck gas line in Twin Lakes

At about 3:31 p.m., Twin Lakes Fire Department units are responding for a report of a struck gasinr in the 400 block of Waldeck Drive in Twin Lakes.
Per dispatch: Line was reportedly struck by the home owner.
