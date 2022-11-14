Highway Q to be closed Tuesday

From the Kenosha County Division of Highways:

A portion of Kenosha County Highway Q (104th Street) is scheduled to be closed in both directions for approximately four hours on Tuesday, Nov. 15, for paving operations.

The closure includes the section between Highway U (136th Avenue) and Highway MB (152nd Avenue). Highway U will remain open to north-south traffic at the Highway Q intersection.

Drivers are encouraged to use Highway U, Highway C (Wilmot Road) and Highway MB to detour around the closure.

The exact hours of the closure are not yet known. This work is weather-dependent and is subject to change.

A project brief including a map of the work area and detour route is available here