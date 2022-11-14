First accumulating snow of season on Tuesday

The National Weather Service is certain we will see some accumulated snow Tuesday hereabouts.

The latest, local NWS forecast has a 100 percent chance of snow starting about 6 a.m. (possibly a little earlier) and falling through about 10 p.m. In that time we could see 1 to 2 inches of accumulation.

But there’s more. A chance of rain/snow and snow showers will will persist through Thursday night.

Besides the snow making the scenery look like winter. it also will feel like winter with significantly lower temperatures this week as well. Highs and lows Monday through Thursday will be in the 30s. Starting Wednesday, low temps will start to dip down into the 20. Friday’s high will be just 25 and the low that night 13. That trend will continue with highs of 26 on Saturday and 30 and Sunday. Saturday’s low will be 13.