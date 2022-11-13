Units responding to fire in Wheatland

Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 5:34 p.m., Town of Wheatland Fire Department, Randall Fire Department and Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a fire in the 5800 block of 380th Avenue in Wheatland.

Per dispatch: This is being reported as a chimney fire in a residence.

UPDATE 5:36 p.m. — Dispatch reports to responding unit that caller says fire is now mostly out with some small flames visible.

UPDATE 5:47 p.m. — All units not already on scene are released from responding by Wheatland command.