Agenda: Wheatland Town Board meeting, budget hearing, special town board meeting of electors and special Town Board meeting Nov. 14, 2022

Wheatland is scheduled to hold a regular Town Board meeting, a budget hearing, a special town board meeting of electors and special Town Board meeting on Monday.

The regular board meeting starts first at 6 p.m.

Among the agenda items are:

Resolution 2022 – 007 – Set special charges for 2022 tax roll – garbage/recycling

Resolution 2022 – 008 – Set special charge for 2022 tax roll — weed/grass cutting

The full regular board meeting agenda is available here.

At 7 p.m., the town board public hearing for the 2023 budget will be held.

Following the hearing, will be the special town meeting of electors for adoption of the town general tax levy and streetlight district levies to be paid in 2023.

Following that meeting will be the Special Town Board Meeting for Adoption of 2023 Town Budget.

The notice of meetings and order of business for those meetings is available here.