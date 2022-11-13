Agenda: Salem Lakes 2023 FY budget hearing and regular board meeting Nov. 14, 2022

Winter HarborMarket kicks off Nov. 5 at the Kenosha Union Club KENOSHA — The Kenosha Winter HarborMarket is moving indoors for the winter season. They'll kick off being indoors at the Kenosha Union Club, 3030 39th Ave., on Nov 5. The local market will operate every Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. through April 29, except Dec. 17, 24 and 31. The Winter HaborMarket features […] Emma Widmar

Gateway presents free haircut event supporting student veterans Nov. 17 RACINE AND KENOSHA — Gateway Technical College’s Barber and Cosmetology program's annual cut-a-thon event is set for Thursday, Nov. 17 at three locations. Gateway's Barber & Cosmetology program gives back Students and program alumni will participate in this year’s event which benefits the Gateway Student Veterans Club. Haircuts will be available from 8 a.m. to […] Paul Holley

Operation Green Light: honoring veterans in Kenosha County begins Nov. 7 KENOSHA — Beginning Nov. 7, Kenosha County will honor veterans by illuminating government buildings for one week during the evenings in green as part of Operation Green Light for Veterans. Operation Green Light for Veterans is a nationwide effort spearheaded by the National Association of Counties and the National Association of County Veterans Service Officers. […] Loren Lamoreaux

Root-Pike WIN receives $70K grant for Parkside stormwater system SOMERS — The Root-Pike Watershed Initiative Network (WIN) has received a $70,000 grant from the Fund for Lake Michigan to help manage stormwater runoff from the University of Wisconsin-Parkside here. UW-Parkside will contribute to the project’s cost by selling energy produced by the campus solar farm back to the electricity grid. “We appreciate the partnerships […] Paul Holley