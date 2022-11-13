Agenda: Salem Lakes 2023 FY budget hearing and regular board meeting Nov. 14, 2022

Salem Lakes is scheduled to host a 2023 fiscal year budget hearing and regular board meeting starting at 6 p.m. at Village Hall in Salem.
Agenda items include:
- Review and approval of the 2023 proposed Village of Salem Lakes Budget
- Silver Lake Happenings request, by Laura Francart, to host a winter parade on Friday, December 9, 2022, at 7 p.m.
- Approval of payment request by Foat Construction, LLC, in the amount of $54,985.00, for the demolition of the
single-family home and disposal of hazardous materials located at 8548 Antioch Road.
- Final Payment Request No. 2 by RLP Diversified, Inc., in the amount of $24,094.27, for the 317 Lake Street Demolition Project
- Payment Request No. 7 by Payne & Dolan, Inc., in the amount of $139,771.36, and Change Order No. 4 in the
amount of $34,086.55, for the 2022 Street Rehabilitation Program.
- Approval of a proposal from Accurate Contracting Services, in the amount of $7,029.00, to replace the roof at lift
station #8
- Payment Request No. 1 by Mid City Corporation, in the amount of $97,219.20, for the Well #2 and Water System
Improvements Project.
- Mayer Repair Invoice #18577s, in the amount of $5,944.37, for repairs on fire/rescue vehicle 5811,
- Mayer Repair Invoice #18432s, in the amount of $6,167.67, for repairs on fire/rescue vehicle 5813
- Image Trend Invoice #138201, in the amount of $9,501.75, for CAD Distribution, Elite Mobile Fire Inspection
Support, and Elite Rescue annual fees.