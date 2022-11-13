Agenda: Bristol Village Board meeting Nov. 14, 2022

Bristol Village Board meeting is scheduled to hold a regular semi-monthly meeting starting at 7 p.m. at Village Hall.

Among the agenda items are:

Discuss and consider for approval the request of Brenna Klemko 21335 60th Street, Bristol, WI 53104 (Applicant) and Paul Lauren Properties LLC 17622 Burlington Rd #2, Union Grove, WI 53182 (Owner) for a Zoning Text and Zoning Map Amendment from B-2 (Community Business District) to R-9 (Multiple Family Residential District) on tax parcel #37-4-121-083-0656. LOT 8 & N 1/2 LOT 9 BLK 1 VILLAGE OF BRISTOL EX N 3 FT OF E 3/4 LOT 8 Town 1 Range 21 Village of Bristol, Kenosha County, Wisconsin.

Review and discuss the request of Bristol School District #1 (Jack Musha District Administrator) 20121 83rd Street, Bristol, WI 53104 (Applicant) for a Site Plan Review on tax parcel #37-4-121-074-0411 PT SE 1/4 SEC 7 Town 1 Range 21 Village of Bristol, Kenosha County, Wisconsin. For informational purposes this property is located at 20121 83rd Street, Bristol, WI.