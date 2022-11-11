Units responding to crash in Wilmot

Nov 11th, 2022
by Darren Hillock.
At about 6:30 p.m., Randall Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a crash in the 31800 block of Highway C in Wilmot.

Per dispatch: Callers reporting an SUV off the road and in the ditch.

