Units responding for fire in Trevor

Nov 11th, 2022
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 4:04 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding to a report of fire in the 24800 block of 127th Street in Trevor.

Per dispatch: This is being reported as a possible vehicle fire after a crash.

Share
Tweet
0 Shares

Posted in: Uncategorized.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives