County Center lit up green this week to honor veterans

The entrance to the Kenosha County Center.

The Kenosha County Center at Highways 45 and 50 in Bristol was one of the county building’s shining green this week in honor of veterans.

The county was participating in Operation Green Light for Veterans, an effort led by the National Association of Counties and the National Association of County Veterans Service Officers.

“Our veterans and their families have sacrificed so much to protect our nation and preserve our freedoms,” County Executive Samantha Kerkman said. “We want to make sure our veterans and their families know that their service matters, and that we are grateful for their sacrifices.”

County Board Chairman Gabe Nudo said “We’re pleased to give this show of thanks to veterans during the week of Veterans Day. I encourage people to also participate in their homes or businesses, or to just take a moment to reflect on the sacrifices of veterans when they pass by a county building that’s lit up in green.”