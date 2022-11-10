Units responding for fire in Powers Lake

At about 12:56 p.m., Town of Wheatland Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a fire in the 39700 block of Bloomfield Road in Powers Lake.
Per dispatch: This is a tree on fire near a garage.
