Units responding for fire in Powers Lake

Nov 10th, 2022
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 12:56 p.m., Town of Wheatland Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a fire in the 39700 block of Bloomfield Road in Powers Lake.

Per dispatch: This is a tree on fire near a garage.

Share2
Tweet
2 Shares

Posted in: Uncategorized.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives