Units responding for crash in Paris

At about 6 p.m., Paris Fire and Rescue units are responding to a report of a crash at Highways K and D in Paris.
Deputy is already on the scene.
UPDATE 6:08 p.m. — Bristol Fire and Rescue dispatched to respond with an ambulance.
Western Kenosha County's news source
