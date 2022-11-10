Units responding for crash in Paris

Nov 10th, 2022
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 6 p.m., Paris Fire and Rescue units are responding to a report of a crash at Highways K and D in Paris.

Deputy is already on the scene.

UPDATE 6:08 p.m. — Bristol Fire and Rescue dispatched to respond with an ambulance.

