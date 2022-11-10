Units responding for alarm in Wheatland

Nov 10th, 2022
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At 5:35 p.m., Town of Wheatland Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units and a sheriff’s deputy are responding to an alarm in the 34700 block of 52nd Street in Wheatland.

Per dispatch: This is a residential fire alarm.

