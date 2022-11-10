Temps to top 70 Thursday; in 30s by weekend

It’s going to be warm Thursday, but don’t get used to it. It will feel like winter here by the weekend.

Thursday’s high temperature is expected to reach 73, says the latest, local National Weather Service forecast. It will be a little windy, a south wind of 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Then comes the plunge.

Friday’s high temperature is not expected to get out of the low 40s. Saturday and Sunday’s highs are expected to be in the high 30s. There’s even a slight chance of snow showers Saturday.