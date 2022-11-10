Salem School Celebrates Our Veterans

Nov 10th, 2022
by Earlene Frederick.

About 1,000 kids gathered in the small gym Thursday afternoon for Salem School Veterans Day program. The veterans were on stage, as each grade made their presentation. Thank you cards were given to the veterans by 5th and 6th grade students.

Salem Scouts presented the colors.
3rd grade
8th grade band
