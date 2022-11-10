Salem School Celebrates Our Veterans

About 1,000 kids gathered in the small gym Thursday afternoon for Salem School Veterans Day program. The veterans were on stage, as each grade made their presentation. Thank you cards were given to the veterans by 5th and 6th grade students.
