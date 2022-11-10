2022 KAFASI Bowls ‘n’ Bakers fundraiser coverage (PHOTOS)

It was all about good food supporting good works at the 2022 KAFASI Bowls ‘n’ Bakers fundraiser at the Parkway Chateau Wednesday afternoon.

This annual fundraiser has Western Kenosha County restaurants competing to see which soup is favored by those in attendance.

This year’s winner was Luisa’s Restaurant.

A impressive array of baked goods were also available for purchase. There also were raffles.

The fundraiser helps support senior and family services that KAFASI provides in Kenosha County such as Meals on Wheels, Volunteer Transportation, Daybreak and Family Support.

Participating restaurants and their soup were:

Luisa’s Restaurant – Cream of Chicken & Rice

Sandlots of Salem – Pozole

Wilmot Stage Stop – Cream of Lobster

Benders Bar & Grill – Stuffed Pepper Soup

The Parkway Chateau – Potato Leeks with Peppered Bacon

The Red Oak Restaurant – Loaded Beer Cheese Potato Soup

Bassett Creek Saloon & Eatery – Minestrone

Mad Dan’s – Chicken Pot Pie

Red Barn Catering & Events – Cream of Potato

Stagecoach Catering & Events – Broccoli Cheese Soup

Twin Lakes County Club – Italian Wedding Soup

Allan and Marilyn Kaddatz. PATS Services has been a major sponsor of Bowl ‘n’ Bakers since 2005.