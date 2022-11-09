Units responding for crash in Bristol

Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

Ar about 1:25 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a crash at Highways K and D in Bristol.

Per dispatch — Caller reports this involves a vehicle that was leaving a farm field and struck another vehicle.

UPDATE about 1:30 p.m. — Fire unit arriving on scene reports one vehicle in field and one in roadside ditch. One vehicle is a fuel tanker. No active fire; minimal fuel leakage.

UPDATE 1:36 p.m. — Tanker driver reports via fire personnel that leaking fuel is from the gas tank not the large tank.