Fall election 2022: Kenosha County 2nd amendment sanctuary referendum results

Kenosha County residents had a chance to vote on an advisory second amendment sanctuary state referendum in Tuesday’s general election.

A yes vote means that the Kenosha County Board of Supervisors should advise the Wisconsin State Legislature to declare Wisconsin a Second Amendment Sanctuary State.

A no vote means that the Kenosha County Board of Supervisors should not advise the Wisconsin State Legislature to declare Wisconsin a Second Amendment Sanctuary State.

Final unofficial results are:

Yes 32362 (51.79%)

No 30126 (48.21%