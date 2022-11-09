Fall election 2022: Kenosha County 2nd amendment sanctuary referendum results

Nov 9th, 2022
by Darren Hillock.

Kenosha County residents had a chance to vote on an advisory second amendment sanctuary state referendum in Tuesday’s general election.

A yes vote means that the Kenosha County Board of Supervisors should advise the Wisconsin State Legislature to declare Wisconsin a Second Amendment Sanctuary State.

A no vote means that the Kenosha County Board of Supervisors should not advise the Wisconsin State Legislature to declare Wisconsin a Second Amendment Sanctuary State.

Final unofficial results are:

  • Yes 32362 (51.79%)
  • No 30126 (48.21%

