Fall election 2022: Kenosha County 2nd amendment sanctuary referendum results

Kenosha County residents had a chance to vote on an advisory second amendment sanctuary state referendum in Tuesday’s general election.
A yes vote means that the Kenosha County Board of Supervisors should advise the Wisconsin State Legislature to declare Wisconsin a Second Amendment Sanctuary State.
A no vote means that the Kenosha County Board of Supervisors should not advise the Wisconsin State Legislature to declare Wisconsin a Second Amendment Sanctuary State.
Final unofficial results are:
- Yes 32362 (51.79%)
- No 30126 (48.21%