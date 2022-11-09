Equipment breakdown causing leaf pickup delay in Paddock Lake

The breakdown of a key piece of equipment has put Paddock Lake behind for leaf collection this fall.

The village’s leaf vacuum spent two weeks being repaired, village administrator Tim Popanda said at Wednesday’s Village Board meeting.

That put leaf collection behind. Some rain after the vacuum was available again created another delay.

Now village crews are working daily to make up time.

Because of the vacuum collection system, village residents are able to rake or blow their leaves to the edge of the street where they are collected by public works.

Village staff has been fielding calls from upset residents.

“The public is very upset,” Popanda said, “but there’s not much we can do. They are working on leaf collection every day. We will catch up and next year no one will remember this happened.

The village even attempted to rent a unit from the city of Dixon, Illinois. Popanda was notified that Paddock Lake’s unit was repaired and ready for pickup after a public works employee was on their way to Dixon. That person had to turn around near Beloit.

Village President Terry Burns tried to put the complaints about leaves not being picked up and blowing around in perspective.

“They’re leaves,” Burns said. “It’s not like they are razor blades.”