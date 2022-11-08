Units responding for crash in Randall

Nov 8th, 2022
by Darren Hillock.
At about 8:22 a.m., Randall Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a crash in the 32000 block of Highway C in Randall.

Per dispatch: Single vehicle may be rolled over.

