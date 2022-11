Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 8:15 a.m., Randall Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units and a sheriff’s deputy are responding to an alarm in the 39800 block of 95th Street in Randall.

Per dispatch: This is a carbon monoxide alarm.

UPDATE about 8:22 a.m. — Responding Randall diverting to a crash. Requests response from Town of Wheatland Fire Department for this call.

UPDATE 8:32 a.m. — Fire unit on scene says carbon monoxide present. Requests response from utility company.