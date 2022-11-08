Naming park roads

Members of the Porter family, the Karow family, County Executive Samantha Kerkman, and Twin Lakes Village

President Howard Skinner, were among those who gathered for the ceremony naming the roads that lead into the park.

People gathered at the entrance to the Kenosha County Veterans Memorial Park, 8530 352nd Avenue, Monday morning to witness the naming of the roadway into the park from CTH KD as Porter Parkway. It is named for former Assemblyman Cloyd Porter. Porter was elected to the Assembly in 1972 and served for 28 years. Samantha Kerkman interned in his office, served on his staff, and succeeded him in the Assembly.

Porter was on Joint Finance, which approved a grant of $303,500 toward to purchase of the 234 acre abandoned gravel pit. That was some of the early money to start the park in 2000.

Joli, Jay, wife Joan, Ellen, Samantha Kerkman, Cloyd Porter.

The group then moved to the park’s other entrance that leads to the Honor Plaza, 36290 Bassett Road. This road, Karow Court, is now named for the Karow family.

They were represented by current Twin Lakes Village Board Member and new County Board Supervisor Aaron Karow, and his uncle, former County Board Supervisor Mark Karow. Mark served three terms before he chose not to run again.

Other members of the Karow family have been involved in public service. Carl Sr was constable for 14 years, winning his first election as a write-in. Noel was on the Randall town board, the Twin Lakes Fire Department, and a founding member of Randall Fire Department. Phil Karow has also served on Randall Fire.

The park building for equipment is from Powers Lake Construction, founded by Carl Sr. They were in business over 50 years, but went out of business in the 2008 downturn of the economy. The park includes their land. Mark said the land was originally the Fosdick farm.

The sign was unveiled by Aaron’s sons Brecken, 14, and Nolan, 11.