Fall election 2022: Wheatland appointed town clerk, treasurer referendum results

Wheatland residents will be able to decide in the general election whether they want the postions of town clerk and town treasurer to be appointed rather than elected.

Separate questions asked should the town clerk and town treasurer be appointed by the Town Board.

Similar referendums failed in April. Subsequently, town officials said they felt there was a misunderstanding among voters about the reason for the change and decided to try gain with the town trying to educate voters about the issue ahead of Tuesday’s election.

As of 8:44 p.m. with what may be incomplete, unofficial results and 1 of 1 poll reporting in the clerk referendum:

No 838 (50.76%)

Yes 813 (49.24%)

As of 8:44 p.m. with what may be incomplete, unofficial results and 1 of 1 poll reporting in the treasurer referendum:

No 841 (51.22%)

Yes 801 (48.78%)