Fall election 2022: Randall town golf cart-ATV referendum results

Randall voters got a chance to say whether they would like the town to allow golf carts and ATVs on town roads in a referendum on the general election ballot.

The referendum question read:

Should the Town of Randall consider adopting an ordinance for allowing all-terrain vehicles, golf carts and other motorized vehicles to travel on town roads in subdivisions? The cost is unknown and may determine its feasibility. This is an advisory referendum only

What may be incomplete, unofficial results at about 8:26 p.m. are:

Yes 967 (62.51%)

No 580 (37.49%)