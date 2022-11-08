Fall election 2022: Kenosha County sheriff results

Kenosha County voters will be picking a new sheriff in the general election.
On the ballot are:
- Democrat James Simmons
- Republican David Zoerner
Incumbent David Beth, a Republican, did not run for re-election.
At about 8:35 p.m., early incomplete results with 15 of 97 polls reporting showed:
- Zoerner 6710 (68.96%)
- Simmons 2980 (30.63%)
At about 8:48 p.m., early incomplete results with 55 of 97 polls reporting:
- Zoerner 20533 (66.08%)
- Simmons 10444 (33.61%)
At about 9:18 p.m., incomplete results with 91 of 97 polls reporting:
- Zoerner 33091 (56.36%)
- Simmons 25445 (43.33%)
At about 10 p.m., with what may be incomplete results with 96 of 97 polls reporting:
- Zoerner 36987 (56.46%)
- Simmons 28315 (43.22%)
At about 10:08 p.m. with 97 of 97 polls reporting what may be incomplete, unofficial results remain as above.
UPDATE 10:37 p.m. — Above are complete unofficial totals.