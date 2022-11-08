Fall election 2022: Kenosha County sheriff results

Kenosha County voters will be picking a new sheriff in the general election.

On the ballot are:

Democrat James Simmons

Republican David Zoerner

Incumbent David Beth, a Republican, did not run for re-election.

At about 8:35 p.m., early incomplete results with 15 of 97 polls reporting showed:

Zoerner 6710 (68.96%)

Simmons 2980 (30.63%)

At about 8:48 p.m., early incomplete results with 55 of 97 polls reporting:

Zoerner 20533 (66.08%)

Simmons 10444 (33.61%)

At about 9:18 p.m., incomplete results with 91 of 97 polls reporting:

Zoerner 33091 (56.36%)

Simmons 25445 (43.33%)

At about 10 p.m., with what may be incomplete results with 96 of 97 polls reporting:

Zoerner 36987 (56.46%)

Simmons 28315 (43.22%)

At about 10:08 p.m. with 97 of 97 polls reporting what may be incomplete, unofficial results remain as above.

UPDATE 10:37 p.m. — Above are complete unofficial totals.