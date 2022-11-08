Fall election 2022: It’s Election Day

Photo by Kristen Price via stock.xchng

It’s General Election Day Tuesday with U.S., state and county partisan offices on the ballot.

Polls are open today from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Salem Lakes will be using all three polling places: Salem Lakes Village Hall, Wilmot Fire Station and Silver Lake Village Hall.

Twin Lakes voting will be at the new Village Hall, across Main Street from the old building, in the Community Room.

All voting in Bristol will be at Village Hall.

All other polling places are in their typical locations. A complete list of polling places is available here.

Voters throughout the state will be able to vote for U.S. senator and state constitutional officers of governor/lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state and state treasurer.

Voters throughout Kenosha County will be able to vote in a contested election for U.S. Representative-First District where incumbent Republican Bryan Steil is being challenged by Democrat Ann Roe and Charles E. Barman of The Going Away Party.

For the state legislature there will be contested elections for:

61st Assembly District (which includes all of Western Kenosha County except Wheatland) where Republican Amanda Nedweski will face off against Democrat Max Winkels. Incumbent Samantha Kerkman did not run for re-election.

32nd Assembly District (which includes Wheatland) where incumbent Republican Tyler August will face off against Democratic Adam Jaramillo.

At the county level, there will be contested elections for:

There will be two municipal referendums on the ballot: