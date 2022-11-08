Fall election 2022: Clerk of Circuit Court results

Nov 8th, 2022
by Darren Hillock.

Kenosha County voters will be choosing between an incumbent and challenger in the contested clerk of circuit court race in the general election.

On the ballot are:

  • Democrat Rebecca Matoska-Mentink, the incumbent.
  • Republican Zach Rodriguez.

At about 8:40 p.m. with 55 of 97 polls reporting, early, unofficial, incomplete results show:

  • Rodriguez 17498 (56.9%)
  • Matoska-Mentink 13229 (43.02%)

At about 8:58 p.m., with 83 of 97 polls reporting unofficial, incomplete results:

  • Matoska-Mentink 28133 (52.48%)
  • Rodriguez 25436 (47.45%)

At about 9:02 p.m., with 91 of 97 polls reporting unofficial, incomplete results:

  • Matoska-Mentink 29606 (52.32%)
  • Rodriguez 26936 (47.61%)

At about 9:56 p.m., with 96 of 97 polls reporting unofficial, incomplete results:

  • Matoska-Mentink 34322 (52.9%)
  • Rodriguez 30500 (47.01%)

At about 10:06 p.m., with 97 polls reporting what may be incomplete unofficial results:

Matoska-Mentink 34322 (52.9%)

Rodriguez 30500 (47.01%)

UPDATE 10:37 p.m. — Above are complete unofficial totals.

