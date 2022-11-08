Fall election 2022: Assembly 61st Dist. results

The residents of the 61st Assembly District are picking a new representative in the general election.
On the ballot are:
- Republican Amanda Nedweski
- Democrat Max Winkels
Samantha Kerkman resigned her seat after winning election as Kenosha County executive in April.
Early results from 6 of 21 polls at 8:31 p.m. were:
- Nedweski 5276 (71.96%)
- Winkels 2050 (27.96%)
At about 8:51 p.m., with 19 of 21 polls reporting:
- Nedweski 12169 (69.49%)
- Winkels 5331 (30.44%)
At about 9:36 p.m., with 21 of 21 polls reporting what may be incomplete results:
- Nedweski 17538 (64%)
- Winkels 9848 (35.94%)
UPDATE 10:37 p.m. — Above are complete unofficial totals.