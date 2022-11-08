Fall election 2022: Assembly 61st Dist. results

Nov 8th, 2022
by Darren Hillock.

The residents of the 61st Assembly District are picking a new representative in the general election.

On the ballot are:

  • Republican Amanda Nedweski
  • Democrat Max Winkels

Samantha Kerkman resigned her seat after winning election as Kenosha County executive in April.

Early results from 6 of 21 polls at 8:31 p.m. were:

  • Nedweski 5276 (71.96%)
  • Winkels 2050 (27.96%)

At about 8:51 p.m., with 19 of 21 polls reporting:

  • Nedweski 12169 (69.49%)
  • Winkels 5331 (30.44%)

At about 9:36 p.m., with 21 of 21 polls reporting what may be incomplete results:

  • Nedweski 17538 (64%)
  • Winkels 9848 (35.94%)

UPDATE 10:37 p.m. — Above are complete unofficial totals.

Share1
Tweet
1 Shares

Posted in: Uncategorized.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives