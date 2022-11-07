Wilmot Union High School to host 2022 Veterans Day Breakfast & Observance Nov. 11

Wilmot Union High School will host a Veterans Day Breakfast & Observance on Friday, Nov. 11, with breakfast at 7:45 a.m. and assembly at 9 a.m.

Breakfast will take place in the Wilmot Union High School Commons with the observance in the Veterans Memorial Field House.

All community veterans and family members are invited. RSVP to Lisa Obertin at 262-862-2351, ext. 321, or obertinl@wilmoths.k12.wi.us. Please indicate your name and number of guests attending breakfast.

Wilmot Union High School is located at 11112 308th Ave., Wilmot.