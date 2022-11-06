Agenda: Twin Lakes Village Board committee of the whole meeting & special board meeting Nov. 7, 2022

The Twin Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a committee of the whole meeting and special board meeting on Monday.

First is the committee of the whole meeting starting at 6:30 p.m. at Village Hall. Votes are not taken at committee of the whole meetings. Among the agenda items are:

Discussion regarding Pay Application #13 from Scherrer Construction in the amount of $91,678.50. This relates to the new Village Hall project.

2023 Proposed Budget Review.

The full committee of the whole agenda is available here.

The special meeting will take place after the committee of the whole meeting. The agenda includes:

Motion to go into closed session for compensation evaluation of the Police Sergeants.

OPEN SESSION: Motion to return to open session pursuant to Wis. Stat. 19.85(2) and take action on any items discussion in closed session.

The full special meeting agenda is available here.