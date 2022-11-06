Agenda: Twin Lakes Village Board committee of the whole meeting & special board meeting Nov. 7, 2022

The Twin Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a committee of the whole meeting and special board meeting on Monday.
First is the committee of the whole meeting starting at 6:30 p.m. at Village Hall. Votes are not taken at committee of the whole meetings. Among the agenda items are:
- Discussion regarding Pay Application #13 from Scherrer Construction in the amount of $91,678.50. This relates to the new Village Hall project.
- 2023 Proposed Budget Review.
The full committee of the whole agenda is available here.
The special meeting will take place after the committee of the whole meeting. The agenda includes:
- Motion to go into closed session for compensation evaluation of the Police Sergeants.
- OPEN SESSION: Motion to return to open session pursuant to Wis. Stat. 19.85(2) and take action on any items discussion in closed session.