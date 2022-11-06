Agenda: Twin Lakes #4 School District regular board meeting Nov. 7, 2022

Nov 6th, 2022
by Darren Hillock.

The Twin Lakes #4 School District (Lakewood School) board is scheduled to hold a regular meeting Monday starting at 5 p.m. in the school library.

Agenda items include:

  • Aa closed session regarding staffing.
  • Approval of policy revisions.

The full agenda is available here.

