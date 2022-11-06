2022 KAFASI Bowls ‘n’ Bakers is Nov. 9

Photo by wax115 via morgueFile.com

The 18th annual Bowls ’n Bakers Fundraiseris scheduled to take place from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Nov. 9 at the Parkway Chateau at the Brat Stop, 12304 75th St. to benefit seniors and family services in Kenosha County such as Meals on Wheels, Volunteer Transportation and Family Support.

Presented by Kenosha Area Family and Aging Services Inc., the fundraiser features a sampling of soups from various local restaurants along with baked goods and raffles. Participants can vote for their favorite soups.

Included on the raffle table will be two tickets to the Dec. 4 Packer-Bears game.

Tickets are available at the door or at the KAFASI office, 7730 Sheridan Road. Tickets are$25 or $20 for seniors ages 60+. Drive Thru Soups are 1 for $5 or 5 for $20 and are available at Entrance C.

For more information call: 262-658-3508 or click here.