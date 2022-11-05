High wind warning issued

The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning for Kenosha County.

The warning is set to be in effect until 9 p.m.

During this period, “south to southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph” are expected, the warning text says. Winds are expected to be strongest from last morning until about 5 p.m., tapering off some after that.

As for impact, NWS says “damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.”